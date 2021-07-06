Chattin' with Sal: WyoGives includes 32 Casper nonprofits

On Wednesday, July 14, Wyomingites will have the opportunity to support nonprofits of their choice with a single click as the second annual WyoGives takes place. A function of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, WyoGives is 24 hours of virtual giving. All details may be found at WyoGives.org. It's hard to imagine a time when support is more critical, after more than a year of nonprofits having to cancel in-person fundraising events because of COVID-19. We chatted with the leader of one Casper nonprofit, Carrie Reece of Seton House, about the importance of WyoGives and her work.
How important is WyoGives to Seton House? I can't overstate it. Without these fundraisers, we've really been relying on the community for grassroots, one by one support. We are so grateful for that and for those who have supported us for all of our 30 years, but we are hoping for a boost from WyoGives. We are so excited to be a part of it. The WyoGives people are super organized, super positive and encouraging and it's exciting to be part of a bigger, greater push to remind everyone in Wyoming that nonprofits are trying to do double-time now to try and serve the people who need our help.
You are just 9 months in as executive director, but have you heard how WyoGives helped Seton House last year? My predecessor was really successful with WyoGives. I know it gave everybody a big sigh of relief and that it felt like the community still knows we're here and still value us.
You've told us before about your sudden single parenthood with three young kids, even with an education and a plan and how frightening that was. Tell us what COVID-19 was like for your residents. Think about how crazy it would feel to suddenly come to homelessness or you're already experiencing abuse at home and then dad loses his job. Or the stress of trying their hardest to stay clean and sober and then they lose their job. These people have not had the luxury of planning ahead. Any level of stability they knew now is long gone. To hear these stories and learn what things were like for them ... We're used to boom and bust cycles due to the oil industry but we just have families who did not see this coming.
Briefly remind us of your program and current numbers. We help single parents with children with self sufficiency and on their journey toward independence. They are here to make a life plan and to set goals that are measurable and achievable. They receive coaching every step of the way. Now 30 years in, we are describing ourselves as providing housing to people here to work the program. Otherwise, we see the same folks come back over and over again because they didn't do the work. We have 22 apartments on our campus with 18 families here now and two more moving in this week. We welcome people to stay two years, which is the definition of transitional housing. We have a couple people who have been here about 18 months who are ready to fly. They are self sufficient and timing wise, we're hoping to get them in their own apartments before the start of the school year. We help them leave the nest and then use their apartments for the next families in need. Once they become stable here and they feel safe and all their needs are being met, there is a powerful middle ground where they start expressing their hopes and dreams. It's an awesome thing to see.