Cheers! Downtown open container area approved for summer weekend nights

The open container area will be in effect on any evening in that time frame when a permit from one of the participating locations is approved.

Hardly anyone came out for the open container nights last year, McPheeters told the City Council last week, so it is hard to gauge how many officers to station there this year.

Right now, the city estimates it’ll need four police officers stationed around the area during open container nights.

At an overtime rate of $62 per hour for officers and $72 per hour for sergeants, plus the likely use of the police Command Bus those nights, the city estimated it could be spending up to $87,000 for the season if events are approved for every viable night. That estimation, though, was calculated assuming the events would end at midnight, so the actual number would be closer to $62,000.

None of that is included in the current budget proposal’s allocation for police overtime, so adjustments will have to be made before the budget is finalized at the end of June.