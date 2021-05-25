Cheers! Downtown open container area approved for summer weekend nights

If you’re looking forward to cracking a cold one (or a few) downtown this summer, consider wearing your walking shoes.
The Casper City Council approved a resolution Tuesday designating an open container area downtown for weekend nights over the summer, starting Memorial Day weekend.
The council held a special meeting before a work session Tuesday to make sure the proposal could go into effect in time.
Open containers will only be allowed downtown on Thursday, Friday or Saturday nights when one or more businesses in the area have a permit approved, and the area will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Patrons can walk between bars, restaurants and events in the area, drink of choice in hand.
It’s designed to link popular downtown spots, in the hopes people will take their drinks — and their business — to their next destination without having to rush or being tempted to drive drunk.
Last year, several weekend nights in the late summer were approved for open container permits, but few people attended.
And, with this year’s longer season and with Thursdays now eligible for open container permits, people should be able to take advantage of the area during recurring summer events like Rock the Block, the Casper Art Walk or live music downtown.
Customers will get wristbands once they show an ID at the first location they visit, and the city will sell stickers businesses can put on disposable cups to indicate to police which drinks were purchased at the event.
Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters told the City Council last week he’s concerned the open container area may attract either underage or other drinkers wanting to bring their own alcohol, but said the stickers and wristbands should discourage that.
“This is an economic development driver for our businesses downtown,” council member Bruce Knell said Tuesday night. “This is not a free-for-all drunken brawl where you just bring your cooler and party and pass out downtown.”
During a pre-meeting last week, the council briefly considered pushing it to 2 a.m., but McPheeters said he would likely not be able to staff those shifts adequately. Tuesday’s initial proposal set the end time at midnight, but council member Kyle Gamroth suggested keeping it to 10 p.m. since only a couple bars in the area stay open past then.
“I would strongly support 10 p.m.,” McPheeters said Tuesday. “Just like our grandparents taught us, nothing good happens after 10 p.m., and that’s been true in my law enforcement career.”
The season will start this weekend for Memorial Day and run through the Monday of Labor Day in September. Businesses can apply for permits on any Thursday, Friday or Saturday during the season, and also for Sundays on holiday weekends including this weekend, Fourth of July and Labor Day.
The open container area will be in effect on any evening in that time frame when a permit from one of the participating locations is approved.
Hardly anyone came out for the open container nights last year, McPheeters told the City Council last week, so it is hard to gauge how many officers to station there this year.
Right now, the city estimates it’ll need four police officers stationed around the area during open container nights.
At an overtime rate of $62 per hour for officers and $72 per hour for sergeants, plus the likely use of the police Command Bus those nights, the city estimated it could be spending up to $87,000 for the season if events are approved for every viable night. That estimation, though, was calculated assuming the events would end at midnight, so the actual number would be closer to $62,000.
None of that is included in the current budget proposal’s allocation for police overtime, so adjustments will have to be made before the budget is finalized at the end of June.
Streets where open containers would be allowed on approved nights include West Yellowstone Highway from Oak to David streets, Second Street from David to Durbin streets, Oak and Elm streets between Yellowstone and Midwest Avenue, Ash Street between Yellowstone and Collins Drive, and one block south of Second Street on Wolcott Street. (You don’t need to memorize the map, though, since the city will have the area marked off.)
Bars and restaurants in the area include Backwards Distilling Company, Branding Iron, Frontier Brewing Company, The Gaslight Social, The Office Bar, Racca’s Pizzeria, and Urban Bottle Wine and Spirits. It also covers David Street Station.
Open containers will not be allowed down side streets, alleys or in parking lots adjacent to the designated area.