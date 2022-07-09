Cheyenne-bred artist featured in Casper gallery

Artist James Overstreet is a big believer in the power of video games. In fact, they’ve inspired a good amount of his paintings.

Some of those paintings are now on display as part of an exhibit of Overstreet’s work at Art 321 in downtown Casper. Soon after Overstreet got into town on Thursday morning, the setup began for the month-long showcase. By the end of the day, self portraits, abstract art and stills from the 1996 video game Nintendo Super Mario 64 lined the walls of the gallery.

“I really credit video games to my hard work today,” he said. “They really inspired discipline, perseverance, and never to give up. You have to keep trying and trying at something until you get good enough to where you build a skill.”

Overstreet’s video game skills date to the ’90s. So do his artists ones.

“My mom was a single mom, so it was her and I for a long time. And I think she really motivated my creativity,” Overstreet said. “We would do arts and crafts stuff, we would paint ceramics together, we would cut potatoes and then make stamps out of them ... She kind of introduced me to art and that really, I think, turned my gears.”

While he wasn’t born in Wyoming, Overstreet spent most of his life in Cheyenne. From kindergarten through senior year, he would occasionally doodle or draw, mostly inspired by video games or other interests. After graduating high school though, it became a tradition among him and some friends to sit down after a skateboarding session and just paint.

He said it made sense to him.

“It made me go, ‘I think I want to learn about the history of painting. I want to learn actual skills,’” he said. “That’s what inspired me to go to college and be like, ‘Ok, I can pursue this as a career.’”

Majoring in fine arts, he began at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, then got a scholarship to attend the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design in Denver. Overstreet doesn’t strictly make art as a career; he also does a handful of other jobs to help pay the bills.

But to him, painting is a full-time position.

“A lot of people go to church and stuff like that. And this,” he gestured to his painting of the Antelope Canyon in Arizona. “This is my church. The never ending journey that I take with the paint, like learning new techniques, learning new skills, I just keep getting excited about the endless possibilities that you can do with people.”

Currently, Overture is based in Denver, but occasionally takes his art on the road — like this month’s exhibit in Casper.

“I might not ever be famous,” Overstreet said. “But I do have a handful of people that get excited, and they want to go paint or they want to go work hard at something. Just being able to share that with the community to inspire other people, it’s a big reason why I do this.”

When asked at the end of the interview if he had anything else he wanted to add, Overstreet considered the question for a few minutes.

“This is something I’m sure you’ve already heard, but being an artist, it’s not easy,” he said. “You have to grind, there’s a struggle all the time. It’s not like you just hang up the artwork on the refrigerator when you’re done. It’s a lot of time investment to develop the skills to go out and put yourself out there.”

The exhibit will remain up through the end of July at ART 321 on 321 West Midwest Ave. Pieces and prints of Overstreet’s work are available on his website at www.jamesoverstreetimagery.com.

“It’s my passion,” Overstreet said. “I’m going to put all I can into it and it won’t be easy.”