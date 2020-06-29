Cheyenne staff member at Wyoming News Now tests positive for coronavirus

A Cheyenne-based staff member at television news outlet Wyoming News Now has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the station said on its Facebook page Sunday.
"We have traced our exposure and asked the people who had close contact with that individual to quarantine," the outlet's two substations, Cheyenne's KGWYN and Casper's KCWY, wrote on Facebook. "We appreciate your patience while we get through this time. It has reminded us in a stark way the importance of all of the things we have talked about to stay safe on our newscasts since this began."
Casper station manager Jim Beck said in an email that "some people" are on a "precautionary quarantine." He wrote that he was pleased that the station was able to quickly identify those exposed and implement a plan to address the situation.
In their Facebook messages, the stations wrote that its newscasts over the coming weeks would be different; they canceled two evening broadcasts Sunday but were back on the air Monday.
Beck said that the station was "bringing in resources from other offices to help in Cheyenne." The staffer who tested positive is in Cheyenne.
In January 2019, Casper-based KCWY merged with a Cheyenne's KGWN and rebranded under the name "Wyoming News Now."
