Child care providers see reduction in attendance, despite school closures due to COVID-19

A WMC spokesperson said the hospital is monitoring the child care situation among staff but could not provide further details.

Other providers around town are taking their lead from the school district and aren’t accepting new students until the district reopens. The Learning Junction Children’s Center, Giggles & Wiggles Preschool, and AppleTree Learning Center all fall into this category.

As of Tuesday evening, 11 people in Wyoming are known to have contracted COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Eight of those cases are tied to an assisted-living facility in Lander. The other two cases, both in Sheridan County, are connected to one another.

Many providers said they suspect their numbers are low because of parents who want to keep their children from being around other kids in order to limit their households' exposure to the virus.

Foundations Early Care & Education is still open, “for now,” director Stephanie Rino said. But she too is worried about how the situation may shift.

“I think there are so many unanswered questions right now,” she said. “It’s almost an hour-to-hour situation.”