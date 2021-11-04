Child vaccine clinics set for this month in Casper

Three drive-thru clinics to vaccinate children are set for this month in Casper.

The free clinics at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds will provide the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, according to an announcement from the Caper-Natrona County Health Department, which is running the event.

“This is a huge step forward in keeping kids, daycares, schools, parents, grandparents and our entire Casper community healthy and safe,” health department Public Information Officer Hailey Bloom said in a statement.

The clinics will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9, 16 and 18 in the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds parking lot. Parents should bring an ID and insurance information, if it's available. The shots are free.

The announcement comes soon after the CDC and FDA gave emergency-use authorization to administer the vaccine to children 5-11. Prior to this week, COVID vaccines were only available to children 12 and up.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect kids 5 and over from COVID-19,” said State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist. “It can help keep kids stay in school and help them participate more safely in all sorts of activities.”

While children who get COVID-19 typically fare better than adults, young people have been hospitalized and suffered long-term symptoms as a result of the disease, according to health officials. In some cases, children have died after becoming infected.

Pfizer is the only brand of vaccine current approved for children. A supply of pediatric Pfizer vaccine has already been delivered to public health officers across the state.

