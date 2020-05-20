Casper child care center closed, 58 told to quarantine after child tests positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A child at a Casper day care center tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the center's closure and the testing of 32 staff members and children, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said Wednesday.

The agency confirmed that the child was infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. The child, who was tested after a parent tested positive for the coronavirus, last attended the facility on May 13.

All children who were associated with the center were required to quarantine for 14 days due to the contagious nature of the virus, the Health Department said. The announcement did not identify the child care center.

In all, 58 staff members and children were advised to quarantine. Of those, 16 staff members and 16 children were identified as having close contact with the positive case and were advised to immediately get tested for COVID-19. That majority of the tests occurred on Wednesday.

The health department said it would work with the facility to ensure it was cleaned and sanitized before reopening.