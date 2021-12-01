Chocolate walk to offer sweets-themed tour of downtown Casper

Chocoholics can eat their way through downtown Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Casper’s annual Chocolate Walk.

Hosted by the Downtown Casper Business Association, the walk is a fun way to give businesses some more exposure during the holiday season, said Chris Sorge, who organized the event.

Free chocolate is the main draw. Twenty-three businesses will be handing out sweets to visitors during the walk, Sorge said. Many will also be offering special deals and discounts.

Participants will need a passport to get started. The passport will serve as both the guidebook for the walk, and a ticket to winning one of three prize baskets.

Passports can be found at two businesses:

Screen Cycle, located at 232 E. Second St., Suite 104, Pink Lion Design Company, located at 201 E. Second St., Suite 10

Once participants have completed their walk, they can turn in their passports at one of two designated drop-off locations:

Gear Up and Get Out There, located at 254 W. First St,. Cadillac Cowgirl, located at 147 S. Center St.

The grand prize includes a one-night stay and dinner for two at the Ramkota Hotel, a $50 gift card to The Office Bar and Grill and a dinner for four at The Wooden Derrick Cafe, among other goods.

To be eligible for the grand prize, participants must buy something from at least three businesses and submit their receipts along with their passports.

In addition to the grand prize, there’s also a second-place basket and kids basket up for grabs.

During the walk, businesses will also be collecting canned food and pantry items for Wyoming Food for Thought. Those who donate goods will get an extra chance to win the merchant basket.

