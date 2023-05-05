What’s in a mall?

The most obvious: retail stores, like Bath & Body Works, Kohl’s and Hot Topic. Restaurants. Hair or nail salons. Kiosks.

And in recent years, churches.

Religious groups have moved into malls as the general landscape of American religion has changed and the megachurch has risen in popularity. At the same time, with the explosion of online shopping, malls have become increasingly empty.

Casper now has its own mall church.

His Outpouring Church meets in what used to be a Christian bookstore in the mall. It also has a nearby space that used to be a nail salon, which has been made into a children’s ministry space as well as a place to perform baptisms.

“ … We get a lot of people who will like – if we’re open during the day ... people will walk in and go, ‘What is this?’ Because no one expects a church in the mall ... so it’s given us that unique opportunity,” said Brad Climer, head pastor of His Outpouring.

For a church with the slogan “Not church as usual…”, the location fits perfectly, he said.

For one, His Outpouring meets at 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The church holds interactive services, Climer and his wife, Sharon, told the Star-Tribune, during which congregants can ask and respond to questions as they feel led. The length of each service varies, and sometimes they go until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on worship and how people respond.

Climer, a born Texan who lived in Oklahoma before moving to Wyoming, was experiencing a period of hopelessness and despair in his spiritual walk. He said that he was “over” his spiritual journey when he received a message from God.

“But as I was praying, I felt like the Lord told me to come up here, because I used to come up here and teach – come up to Casper, come up to Douglas. I used to teach in churches back up here, back in the day. So I used to come up here and have an outpouring,” he said.

So he did. It started in Douglas with a tattoo artist that he helped bring to conversion. Then he helped convert a single mom who was a “closet alcoholic.”

“And then I just started getting calls from people all over the city that were struggling.”

From there, he started His Outpouring with weekly meetings in the community center in Mills, a space that worked during the beginning stages of the church but soon felt “tight” and was difficult to find from the street, he said.

He and other leaders at the church got in contact with the mall manager. She offered them the space. And they eagerly took it.

“So the mall, it was just a great location. And it was different. It was unique; it was orange in a room full of apples. And our take has always been an orange,” Climer said. “We’ve never modeled after anyone else, never tried to.”

That willingness to do something admittedly different has allowed for more opportunities for outreach, Climer and his wife said.

“We’ve had every possible –” Climer started.

“Every possible,” Sharon emphasized.

“ – from the most prestigious to the down and out, struggling, you know, we’ll have to get them a room for the night.”

But different doesn’t mean without cons. The hardest way to get to the church is through the mall, Climer told the Star-Tribune. The easiest way is to go through the back entrance, which is where employees would typically go through. But it’s “nondescript,” so the church uses large signs to denote where to come in.

(The entrance is past the sign for Ross and two big dumpsters, Climer said.)

“They gotta be brave to come in,” Climer said of going in the back way.

That, and the mall locks the doors from the outside at 9 p.m., so if someone goes out after that time and then tries to get back in, they have to text someone to open the door.

Still, they’ve been flexible: The space is large enough for a large screen and “stage” area (though it’s not elevated), plenty of plush purple seats, a podcast corner in the back of the room and a sound booth.

A breakroom has been converted to a kitchen and dining area. The aforementioned adjacent space – the former nail salon – is now used by the children and for baptisms.

And they use the entire mall, sometimes, in their ministry. They will occasionally hold scavenger hunts in which small groups have a list of things to find around the mall. During the game, they invite mallgoers to the church.

The key word is “flexibility.”

“‘Are you a street ministry?’ The answer’s yes. ‘Are you a hospital ministry?’ The answer’s yes,” Climer said. “‘Are you guys a family ministry?’ The answer’s yes. So we don’t say we’re particularly this or that. But we focus on the way Jesus did things.”