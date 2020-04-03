Churches begin receiving Episcopal foundation donations for COVID-19 relief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two weeks after pledging $1 million to the state's Episcopal churches in support of relief for those negatively impacted by COVID-19, The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming has mailed $460,000 of that grant to the 46 Episcopal churches in Wyoming. As needs evolve in the coming weeks and months, the remaining $540,000 of the initial grant, as well as any additional contributions to the fund will be allocated.

In Glenrock, The Rev. Leigh Earle of Christ Episcopal Church said many will have input into how its $10,000 is used in the community.

"We have asked our elected vestry and our outreach committee to vote on it, but we want the whole congregation to pray during Holy Week about what they think we ought to do," Earle said Friday. "Right now, we hope to set up a Zoom meeting with the vestry and the outreach committee on Monday, April 13, to discuss it and vote, so that everybody in our congregation has the opportunity to tell us what they want to do."