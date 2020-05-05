Citing burnouts, city officials say some at cruising event 'crossed the line'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A local community event, where on Saturday nights residents gather in their vehicles as a way to be together while socially distancing, has blown up in Casper. Hundreds of cars have joined in the weekly ritual, but not all have done so in accordance with the law, according to Casper Mayor Steve Freel and Police Chief Keith McPheeters.

Freel addressed City Council Tuesday night during the body’s regular meeting. He said when the weekly cruise event first began, it wasn’t a concern but has since grown into a public nuisance with some participants doing burnouts on the street.

“We didn’t want to take the route of arresting anybody or writing citations on public health orders,” Freel said. “However, since then two more weekends have gone by … last weekend it was flat-out appalling.”

Freel said police officers attempted to quell the disturbances during the last cruise, but were “outnumbered.”

He said those causing a disturbance and vandalizing city streets by doing burnouts with their vehicles will be subject to either citations or arrest in the future. Freel stressed that no citations have been issued and no arrests made yet regarding the issue.