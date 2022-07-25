City could raise rates at Highland Cemetery

A proposal being discussed by the Casper City Council would increase rates for services at Highland Cemetery.

The Casper City Council first discussed new rates in May. The council will discuss the second part of the proposal Tuesday night, with the aim of holding a final vote on the matter at the first meeting of August.

If passed, the updated rates will go into effect immediately.

“We’re really working hard to make sure that our rates kind of align with what the industry standard is,” Zulima Lopez, the parks, recreation, and public facilities director for the city of Casper said. “And then, probably just as important, we want to make sure that we are recovering costs to a rate that is acceptable to the city council.”

The goal of the change is recover 50% of the costs for the cemetery. With the changes in rates, the anticipated annual revenue increase averages out at $31,640.

Over the years, the fiscal year budget reports of the cemetery show a continuous increase in expenses. That includes a $5,000 increase from 2018 to 2019, a $17,000 increase from 2019 to 2020 and a $10,000 increase from 2020 to 2021.

However, in the projected budget, an estimated $498,446 is predicted for this year’s expenses — an increase of $109,134 as compared to 2021’s report.

“Essentially, what happened is the city of Casper implemented our compensation plan at that time,” Lopez said. “And at the time our non-full-time employees, our part-time staff, were paid differently than our regular full-time employees.”

The document used in the May 24 City Council work session included additional research compiled by staff comparing the rates of municipal-owned cemeteries in Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, South Dakota and Idaho. Updated prices for Highland Cemetery were then determined using the averages.

Some of the updates include a change in burial fees, such as an adult traditional burial fee being increased from $700 to $850. In the past, no fee was included for an infant burial, but because five of the six compared cemeteries require payment for the services, a charge of $100 will be added. The same rate applies to an infant plot.

The price of plots and graves are also set to increase: All but two of the 16 listed prices will be raised by about 30%.

“I think that we did a pretty good job of getting us close with the proposed rates,” Lopez added. “We’re actually estimating for the fiscal year 2023, which just started July 1st. We will be at around 46% cost recovery, so we’re still not quite there, but we’re actively working to reduce some of our expenditures.”