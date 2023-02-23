In a step forward for a new health center planned for Casper, the City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement to transfer 8 acres of land to Natrona County.

The city and county hope to use the property — located near East 12th and South Conwell streets, near the Lifesteps Campus — to build a newer, larger home base for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. The agency is currently anchored in downtown Casper, off of Spruce Street.

Under the deal, the county would pay Casper $100 to transfer the property. The county, in exchange, would foot the remaining cost to construct the new center.

The agreement says the city of Casper would also agree to provide transportation between the Lifesteps Campus and the Thyra Thompson State Building, near the Health Department’s current location.

If the city and county move forward with the agreement, a lot would still need to happen before the land changes hands — including hosting a public hearing on the transfer.

To help fund the project, the county was awarded $4.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant money from Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board. As a condition of the grant, the county is required to match that amount by 20% (in this case, $900,000).

County officials told board members in December that the health department is “struggling because they are too constrained in the current location they are operating out of,” meeting minutes show.

Natrona County originally applied for $10 million for the grant. But there were concerns they wouldn’t be able to spend that money quickly enough, the minutes indicate. There’s a tight deadline attached to ARPA dollars; it has to be obligated by 2024, and spent by 2026.The board’s health and human services capital construction grant program gives money to communities and organizations around Wyoming to build, renovate or expand their health facilities. State lawmakers set aside $85 million in ARPA funds for the program during the 2022 legislative session.