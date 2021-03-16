City council approves tobacco ordinance in line with state law

For those 18-20, buying or using nicotine products is now a misdemeanor punishable by a $25 fine for each instance of possession or purchase, which can be worked off by performing community service at a rate of $10 per hour. At previous meetings, council members said that the $25 fine provided by state law isn’t enough of a deterrent for underage smokers in that 18 to 20 category, who are more likely to get addicted.

Representatives from Casper’s Mercer Family Resource Center and from the Casper Youth Council appeared at past meetings in support of adding some provisions to educate minors about the dangers of tobacco and addiction. Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said it should be aimed at those 17 years old and younger.

“We should be looking not at punishment but at education,” Pacheco said.

The previous council discussed changing the ordinance to align with state law on Dec. 1, but five protest votes stopped the motion from passing.

“I think this is just as ridiculous as the alcohol laws, you’re an adult at 18 or you’re an adult at 21,” said council member Shawn Johnson at that meeting. “The government needs to make up its mind on that. You shouldn’t be allowed to send people to go fight for their country and die but then take them to jail for having a beer or a cigarette.”