City council approves tobacco ordinance in line with state law

After months of debate, Casper’s municipal code concerning tobacco and nicotine products will now be aligned with state law.
Casper City Council approved a new ordinance on its third reading at a meeting Tuesday, replacing existing code that said 18 was the legal age to buy or use tobacco.
A change in Wyoming state statute, which went into effect in July, raised the legal age to buy or possess tobacco from 18 to 21. It also addressed other nicotine products like e-cigarettes and vapes, not previously covered under Casper city code.
According to the state law, local governments can make their own ordinances that are more restrictive than the state’s, but can’t undercut the age limit.
“We’ve come up with an ordinance that achieved all the goals we had,” council member Amber Pollock, who worked on amendments to incorporate education into the ordinance, said Tuesday. “Our new ordinance will still continue to serve our health goals for our minors, our substance abuse goals in our community and it’s something that’s going to work for the police department and our court systems.”
Under the existing city code, people 17 years old or younger face a $100 fine the first time, $200 the second offense and $500 for all following. The new ordinance changes that to a mandated series of court-approved educational programs, covering cessation on the first offense and substance abuse and intervention for the second. All subsequent offenses for minors would mandate 10 to 20 hours of community service.
For those 18-20, buying or using nicotine products is now a misdemeanor punishable by a $25 fine for each instance of possession or purchase, which can be worked off by performing community service at a rate of $10 per hour. At previous meetings, council members said that the $25 fine provided by state law isn’t enough of a deterrent for underage smokers in that 18 to 20 category, who are more likely to get addicted.
Representatives from Casper’s Mercer Family Resource Center and from the Casper Youth Council appeared at past meetings in support of adding some provisions to educate minors about the dangers of tobacco and addiction. Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said it should be aimed at those 17 years old and younger.
“We should be looking not at punishment but at education,” Pacheco said.
The previous council discussed changing the ordinance to align with state law on Dec. 1, but five protest votes stopped the motion from passing.
“I think this is just as ridiculous as the alcohol laws, you’re an adult at 18 or you’re an adult at 21,” said council member Shawn Johnson at that meeting. “The government needs to make up its mind on that. You shouldn’t be allowed to send people to go fight for their country and die but then take them to jail for having a beer or a cigarette.”
Council member Steve Cathey and then-members Mike Huber, Bob Hopkins and Ken Bates also voted not to repeal the ordinance at the time, sending the effort back to square one.