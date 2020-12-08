City council grants extension for David Street Station debt repayment

The Casper City Council on Tuesday approved a two-year extension on the repayment of a $150,000 debt owed by the Downtown Development Authority for David Street Station.
DDA Executive Director Kevin Hawley appealed to the council during a work session, initially asking for approval to establish a nonprofit foundation to serve as the property’s fundraising arm. Although David Street Station is owned by the city, all operations and maintenance are performed by the DDA.
Hawley said the annual operating cost for the station is approximately $800,000. The $150,000 owed is the property's annual rent, which Council member Charlie Powell argued may be forgiven considering the more than $400,000 in rent paid to the city for the property since its opening. After discussing whether to delay or forgive the payment, the council voted 6-3 to grant a two-year extension.
Council member Shawn Johnson, attending virtually, voted for the delay but emphasized that forgiveness may still be a possibility in the future depending on the city’s financial situation.
Hawley cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main source of David Street Station’s debt, since nearly all of its planned revenue-generating events in 2020 were cancelled. Without funds, Hawley said, the DDA would be forced to forfeit the property’s operation and financial burden to the city.
Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz argued against using the pandemic as grounds for total debt forgiveness, saying it may set a precedent for all other affected businesses.
The proposed solution of creating an independent foundation similar to existing ones for the library, hospital or trail network aimed to alleviate some of DDA’s fundraising burden. Hawley said the foundation board could include representatives from all areas of Casper and would disperse money for events and maintenance at David Street Station quarterly or annually.
Councilmember Steve Cathey raised concerns that the property only benefits those who live and work downtown. Arguments by Hawley and other council members cited its role in creating a cohesive downtown district, which spurred economic development that benefits all of Casper.
