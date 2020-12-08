City council grants extension for David Street Station debt repayment

The Casper City Council on Tuesday approved a two-year extension on the repayment of a $150,000 debt owed by the Downtown Development Authority for David Street Station.

DDA Executive Director Kevin Hawley appealed to the council during a work session, initially asking for approval to establish a nonprofit foundation to serve as the property’s fundraising arm. Although David Street Station is owned by the city, all operations and maintenance are performed by the DDA.

Hawley said the annual operating cost for the station is approximately $800,000. The $150,000 owed is the property's annual rent, which Council member Charlie Powell argued may be forgiven considering the more than $400,000 in rent paid to the city for the property since its opening. After discussing whether to delay or forgive the payment, the council voted 6-3 to grant a two-year extension.

Council member Shawn Johnson, attending virtually, voted for the delay but emphasized that forgiveness may still be a possibility in the future depending on the city’s financial situation.