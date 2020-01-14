City Council moves ahead with plans for new off-leash dog park in east Casper

A new off-leash dog park in east Casper is one step closer to becoming a reality after the City Council tentatively greenlighted a design for the park during its Tuesday night work session.

After implementing stricter leash laws last year, the council agreed to create a new off-leash dog park so pet owners would have more opportunities to allow their dogs to legally roam. Council members wanted to give pet owners something back after taking something away, then-Mayor Charlie Powell told the Star-Tribune in April.

Casper currently has three off-leash dog parks: Morad Park, Lake McKenzie Dog Park and Dylan’s Park near the Tate Pumphouse.

The new park will be comprised of about 1 acre of fenced land that will make up the “off-leash” portion of the park. A pond sits in the middle of the property and the fenced part includes a portion of the pond, so dogs will have some access to the water.

This leaves about 8 acres of land that wouldn’t be fenced in but would still be part of the park and could be built upon in the future, Casper Parks and Recreation Director Tim Cortez explained.