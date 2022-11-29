City council still looking for home for wind turbine sculpture

A local artist wants to build a replica of Stonehenge using old wind turbine blades in Casper.

The project, dubbed “Windhenge,” is the brainchild of Casper sculptor Chris Navarro.

The city wouldn’t have to pay to install it. NextEra Energy, a renewable energy company, has pledged to cover those costs. But the Casper City Council still needs to find a home for the installation — and that’s been causing from hang-ups.

The sculpture would need at least a half-acre. Ideally, it’d go somewhere with existing infrastructure. The city doesn’t have the money to put in a new parking lot or street lights, council members said.

They also want it to go somewhere that’s accessible, but wouldn’t clog up traffic. Ideally, it’d be that’s visible from the highway (to draw in tourists, of course.)

The city doesn’t own much existing property that fits that bill.

There was talk of putting it at Fort Caspar, but the city abandoned the idea after receiving pushback from the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission.

“We simply feel that the placement on museum grounds does not fit the site practically, thematically, or aesthetically,” Con Trumbull, president of the Fort Caspar Museum Association, wrote in an Oct. 30 letter to city council.

Seeing no suitable properties available, the council is hoping NextEra Energy would be willing to pay to add a parking lot on an undeveloped plot of land.

“If NextEra is like, ‘No, this is just not gonna happen. I’m not sure what our other choices are,’” Mayor Ray Pacheco, who represents Ward III, said at a Nov. 22 work session.

There are also concerns about what it would cost to maintain the sculpture. To date, NextEra Energy has only committed to paying for its installation, after all. Casper would still be on the hook for keeping it in good condition.

The council looked to “Carhenge,” a Stonehenge-inspired art installation located in Alliance, Nebraska, as a point of comparison. People come from out-of-state just to see it. Alliance makes about $60,899 a year from the attraction, according to research by the Casper City Manager’s Office.

Navarro, the artist behind “Windhenge,” is best known for his bronze sculptures — especially those celebrating cowboy and rodeo culture.

Several of his sculptures can be seen around Casper, including two at Casper College: the “Spirit of the Thunderbird” bronze statue, located at the intersection of Wolcott Street and College Drive, and the T-rex statue in front of the Tate Geological Museum.

He’s also the artist behind the “Dare to Dream Big” sculpture at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, and the Sacred Heart of Jesus sculpture at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.