City council to decide on downtown two-way street conversion Tuesday

After months of analysis and years of proposals, Casper leaders are set to make a call on converting one-way downtown streets to two-ways.

The project would change markings on Durbin and Wolcott streets in the downtown area, adding lanes in both directions in an attempt to stimulate business and improve traffic flow.

The sitting Casper City Council has been hearing about this proposal since last summer, when they first heard the results of a consultant’s survey on the change. But calls to convert the streets have been brought to the city since the 1990s. In October, the council asked for more information on the project and its potential effects before making a decision.

Now, as council members begin looking at funding for other capital projects heading into the next fiscal year, they will be asked Tuesday to give the go-ahead to add the conversion to that budget or not. Right now, more than $36 million of proposed spending for projects including street improvements, new police cars and remodels at the Ford Wyoming Center are included in the initial capital spending proposal.

It’ll cost up to $750,000 to convert both Durbin and Wolcott streets, which would cover new street markings, signs, turn signals and “minor streetscape” such as ramps. That price point, Metropolitan Planning Organization Supervisor Jeremy Yates said, does not account for jumps in inflation since it was presented in October.

According to a February city memo, the cost could be broken up if the city elects to do the project in two phases.

Based on the study, there are two leading proposals for each street’s downtown stretch.

One mock-up of a two-way Durbin Street would allow for parallel parking on both sides, one lane each direction and a center turn lane. Another would add a bike lane in exchange for slightly more narrow traffic and turn lanes.

“If you increase things like bike facilities, more people will bike,” Yates said Monday.

On Wolcott Street, one proposal would preserve its angled parking spots on one side and add parallel parking and a bike lane on the other. The other proposes parallel parking on both sides of the street, plus a center turn lane but without a bike lane.

Central turn lanes would allow access to the alleys off both streets, which the consultant said could be particularly useful for trucks bringing in deliveries.

Right now, the study found, there are generally more parking spots than there is demand for parking. But in previous council meetings, residents, council members and business owners said they’re concerned about losing any parking downtown, mainly because most Casperites want to park directly in front of their destination without having to walk.

Under the current proposals, parking will largely be preserved, though some plans would place a bike lane between parking spots and traffic as a buffer zone.

The change has been floated for decades, after the oil bust of the ‘80s left the one-way streets without their intended purpose — to serve large office buildings anticipated downtown during the boom times of the ‘70s.

Yates said that the conversion is one of the MPO’s top priorities in its current long-term plan, since it’s anticipated to bring more customers to downtown business and actually make driving in the area safer. Case studies show that converting to two-way traffic generally makes people drive slower, Yates said.

The study looked to cities that recently converted one-way streets, finding that the change led to an increase in jobs, retail sales and new business in the area.

Public comment is now open for two other MPO plans — one to improve multimodal transportation in Casper and another to improve intersections along East Yellowstone Highway between First and Second streets. Residents can comment on the MPO’s website or by calling the agency at (307) 235-8255.

