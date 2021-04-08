City decision to end CATC contract 'came out of the clear blue sky'

When the city of Casper announced its decision to end its contract with the Casper Area Transportation Coalition, CATC board president Louis Grunewald said he found out around the same time the public did.

“This action from the city today to take over the operations came out of the clear blue sky,” Grunewald said Wednesday. “We had no idea this was even on the agenda.”

The CATC staff and the board were “completely blindsided” when a stack of paperwork for the transition was delivered to the CATC office, about five minutes before the city sent out the news.

Grunewald, who has been on the CATC board of directors for 31 years, said employees were finding out about the city’s decision from social media.

City Manager Carter Napier said they’d been communicating with CATC leadership for around two months over an audit on the agency ordered by the city, but “did not engage” them in the conversations related to their plans to void the contract.

Napier said during that time, city staff and City Council members were deliberating over the change.

CATC has been operational for 35 years, founded as Casper’s first mass transit system. Now, the agency will serve the area for just 30 more days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}