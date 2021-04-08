City decision to end CATC contract 'came out of the clear blue sky'

When the city of Casper announced its decision to end its contract with the Casper Area Transportation Coalition, CATC board president Louis Grunewald said he found out around the same time the public did.
“This action from the city today to take over the operations came out of the clear blue sky,” Grunewald said Wednesday. “We had no idea this was even on the agenda.”
The CATC staff and the board were “completely blindsided” when a stack of paperwork for the transition was delivered to the CATC office, about five minutes before the city sent out the news.
Grunewald, who has been on the CATC board of directors for 31 years, said employees were finding out about the city’s decision from social media.
City Manager Carter Napier said they’d been communicating with CATC leadership for around two months over an audit on the agency ordered by the city, but “did not engage” them in the conversations related to their plans to void the contract.
Napier said during that time, city staff and City Council members were deliberating over the change.
CATC has been operational for 35 years, founded as Casper’s first mass transit system. Now, the agency will serve the area for just 30 more days.
“We hope the transition will have no negative impact on the members of the community who so desperately require the service,” Grunewald said.
During the month-long transition period, the city now faces the task of reaching out to CATC employees and inviting them to apply to continue working for the city to make sure there’s still a fleet of drivers that can keep routes moving once the city takes the reins. According to a release from the city, those applications should be open within the next week. Napier said Wednesday that the city hopes to retain most of CATC’s employees.
The city will also need to hire leadership positions, including a director, who will work under the community development division.
“(CATC Executive Director) John’s (Jones) position is fairly unique. I’m not sure if we’ll have a position of that caliber in the new organization, if you will, that level of influence,” Napier said. “Given the leadership that we have in our department currently, we will need some level of managerial oversight. Those decisions are not made as of yet.”
Jones declined to comment Wednesday. He took over the job less than two years ago from long-time transit director Marge Cole, who oversaw CATC since its inception.
According to Napier, centralizing transit operations under the city’s control should make it easier to receive and distribute funding from state and federal partners. He’s hopeful that the increased efficiency may save some 1-cent money and make Casper taxpayers happy.
The city also has existing human resources, finance and other offices that eliminate the need for a third-party agency like CATC to hire its own workers in those administrative areas.
CATC serves people outside of Casper, too — it also reaches parts of Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn and rural Natrona County. Napier said officials in those areas were consulted about the change but Casper will serve as the central operator.
It’s uncommon for cities not to run their own transit systems, assistant to the city manager Jolene Martinez said. Napier said he was presented with research that included analysis of other cities’ transit operations while working on making this decision.