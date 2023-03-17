Reviving a temporarily severed line of communication, Casper Mayor Bruce Knell has appointed councilors Michael Bond and Brandy Haskins as the city council’s liaisons to Casper Municipal Court.

Appointing councilors to serve as liaisons to local boards and committees is how the council keeps tabs on what's going on around the community. There are city council liaisons to the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, the City-County Board of Health and the Casper Housing Authority Board, for example.

But the city council hasn’t had councilors meet regularly with Municipal Court Judge Cally Martinez for a couple years now.

Municipal court tries violations of city code (think misdemeanor crimes like parking tickets, petty theft and most DUIs) and juvenile cases. Martinez is directly employed by city council and reappointed each year.

During the pandemic, the court adopted strict rules about who could and couldn’t visit the courtroom in person.

“Only defendants were allowed in the courtroom,” said Clerk of Municipal Court Leticia Drake. “There was a lot of things that happened via video.”

That it made difficult for the court and council to stay connected.

“We don’t interact with (Martinez) the same way the city attorney and city manager do,” Knell said Tuesday during a city council work session.

But that won't last much longer. Starting in April, Knell said, Bond and Haskins will meet monthly with Martinez and Drake to discuss any news, comments or concerns about the court system.

"It's just an opportunity for them to have that direct line of communication and someone that is able to report back to council on the workings of the court," Drake said.

Martinez is also expected to speak to councilors April 18 during a city council pre-meeting to provide general updates about the municipal court.