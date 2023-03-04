To protect against power hiccups in an aging building, the City of Casper Metro Animal Shelter may soon be getting a power generator.

The shelter is nearly 40 years old, and its electrical system can be unreliable, City Manager Carter Napier told the Casper City Council during a Tuesday work session.

“As we come into the summer season, when we turn on air conditioning and so forth, trying to keep the animals cool and what not in the oppressive heat that can occur in that facility, we often times run into power concerns and keeping that continual flow,” he said.

It can cause severe damage to the building, too — last year, there was a power outage that caused the boilers to freeze and break, said Casper Police Department Lt. Jeremy Tremel. The building also recently weathered an electrical fire, he added.

The hope is for the backup generator to provide enough redundancy to the power system to prevent future problems, Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters told city council during the work session.

McPheeters estimated the project would cost about $150,000 in all, though the department won't have a better read on the price until they start getting bids.

The goal would be to have the generator up and running in time for this summer, he said.

Money for the project would come out of a capital reserve account in the city’s Metro Animal Services fund.

The fund is supported by monthly contributions from the City of Casper and other local governments that receive various services from the Metro Animal Services — including Mills, Evansville and Bar Nunn. Right now, the account has $750,000, said Jill Johnson, Casper’s director of financial services.

That fund is earmarked specifically for “capital improvements” — which generally refer to construction and renovation projects. They have to be worth more than $5,000 and have a life of over one year, Johnson said

City council members on Tuesday gave the initial nod on the project.

It'll be one of several improvements to Metro coming in the next few years. The city's most recent 1-cent tax budget will set aside about $150,000 for the shelter.

The city plans to use the money, which will be collected over the next four years, to go toward creating quarantine rooms for sick animals, replacing the shelter’s old cat kennels and improving its outdoor enclosures and dog-walking path.