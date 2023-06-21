Wrapping up months of planning and discussion, the city of Casper on Tuesday passed its roughly $198 million budget for fiscal year 2024.

That evening, city officials told councilors budgeted expenses for 2024 are expected to be about 4% larger than its budget for fiscal year 2023.

Some of that’s driven by things like inflation and increased energy costs, which are expected to increase operational expenses.

Another part of the picture is increased transfers between funds. When the city’s just shuffling around money that it already has, it still has to budget the transfers as revenues and expenses.

Take, for example, the litany of capital projects Casper has lined up for next year. Those projects will be paid for by money the city has on-hand, but it still needs to funnel the money into different funds to prepare to spend it.

The city has noted in previous presentations to the council that much of the money for the impending capital construction projects is financed by grants — federal pandemic relief, for example, is paying for about $12 million worth of the projects.

State and local governments received an extraordinary amount of assistance from the federal government to help carry them through the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s allowed the city of Casper to finance an unusually high number of projects. (The city’s purchase of the Casper Business Center for $8 million in 2022, for example, was paid for with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.)

On Tuesday, councilors also highlighted the roughly $3.7 million going toward street maintenance and repair in the upcoming year.

“We have increased our funding for streets,” Steve Cathey, who represents Ward 1, said during the meeting. “That is part of that extra capital funds that are going in this budget year.”

That evening, Casper City Council greenlit its third amendment to the 2023 budget, which brought total expenditures closer to what’s planned for 2024.

The amendment represents an additional $23 million of expenses. Again, most of that — $16.6 million — comes from transfers between funds.

When transfers and revenue are taken into consideration, the net impact of the amendment is a loss of roughly $5.7 million, according a June 14 memo presented to the council.

Among those expenses was an additional $470,000 earmarked for prisoner care.

The city ordinarily spends at least $1 million on prisoner care a year, but a greater number of arrests in 2023 has driven that number up considerable.

Including that extra $470,000, the department expects to spend almost $2 million on incarceration costs over the 2023 fiscal year, Casper Police Department Chief Keith McPheeters told councils during a June 13 work session.