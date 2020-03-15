City of Casper closes its recreational facilities in response to coronavirus

The Casper Recreation Center, Aquatics Center and Ice Arena will suspend their services indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced Sunday evening.

The facilities will be closed effective immediately, the city said.

"This difficult decision was made in coordination with Dr. Dowell, Natrona County Public Health Officer, and in accordance with new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control," the city said.

The city said staff from those facilities are working to create new opportunities to offer residents. More information would be released as soon as its available, the city said.

The announcement came shortly after Gov. Mark Gordon recommended Wyoming schools close for three weeks to limit the spread of the virus. Natrona County public schools will close beginning Monday.

Three people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in Wyoming, according to the state Department of Health.

