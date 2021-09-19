 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Casper considering employee vaccination incentives
0 Comments
alert featured

City of Casper considering employee vaccination incentives

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City Council

The Casper City Council hosts a work session in February. The council will consider a vaccine incentive program for employees.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Casper city officials are recommending a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program that would award fully inoculated employees $250.

Under a proposal set to be considered at Tuesday’s City Council pre-meeting, the program would also award $100 for each fully vaccinated spouse or dependent who lives with an employee. Additionally, employees would receive $50 for a COVID-19 booster.

The incentive program would begin on Sept. 27 and run through the end of the year, according to a memo from city Support Services Director Tracey Belsey and Risk Manager Zulima Lopez. However, the program would apply retroactively to employees who already received their vaccination. The retroactive portion would not apply to spouses and family members.

The proposal comes as the city deals with increasing numbers of employees who have needed to quarantine or isolate due to either COVID exposure or an actual illness. There were more than 40 city workers who began the week of Sept. 7 either in quarantine or isolation, city figures show. In July, that number was in the single digits.

“The creation of a Vaccination Incentive Program for the City of Casper will help protect our workforce from widespread illness or exposure that is negatively affecting our ability to provide critical City services to the public,” the memo reads.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The memo estimates vaccination rates within the city of Casper mirror that of Natrona County’s overall vaccination rate, which stands at roughly 36%. The city is striving to raise that rate to at least 65%.

Funding obtained by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department can be used for incentives of up to $100. The proposal before the council would use the city’s own funds to provided payments of up to $250 and offer them retroactively to employees.

The total cost of the program to the city would be roughly $124,000.

The proposal comes as Wyoming continues to struggle with a low vaccination rate compared to the rest of the nation, along with strong political opposition to mandating vaccines. The city’s program, in contrast, would be voluntary.

Other Wyoming cities and institutions have offered vaccination incentives including the city of Laramie and the University of Wyoming.

Wyoming is experiencing a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths that coincides with the emergence of the delta variant, a more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News