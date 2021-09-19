City of Casper considering employee vaccination incentives

Casper city officials are recommending a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program that would award fully inoculated employees $250.

Under a proposal set to be considered at Tuesday’s City Council pre-meeting, the program would also award $100 for each fully vaccinated spouse or dependent who lives with an employee. Additionally, employees would receive $50 for a COVID-19 booster.

The incentive program would begin on Sept. 27 and run through the end of the year, according to a memo from city Support Services Director Tracey Belsey and Risk Manager Zulima Lopez. However, the program would apply retroactively to employees who already received their vaccination. The retroactive portion would not apply to spouses and family members.

The proposal comes as the city deals with increasing numbers of employees who have needed to quarantine or isolate due to either COVID exposure or an actual illness. There were more than 40 city workers who began the week of Sept. 7 either in quarantine or isolation, city figures show. In July, that number was in the single digits.

“The creation of a Vaccination Incentive Program for the City of Casper will help protect our workforce from widespread illness or exposure that is negatively affecting our ability to provide critical City services to the public,” the memo reads.

