City of Casper cuts down century-old cottonwoods showing signs of internal decay

Casper lost four of its oldest residents this week.

The city removed four cottonwood trees — each estimated to be about a century old — from City Park near downtown Casper.

In a news release Friday, the city said it took down the trees because they were dying and were going to become a threat to public safety. The City of Casper Parks Department removed the cottonwoods on Wednesday and Thursday.

“A typical plains cottonwood lives 70 years, but in ideal conditions can live 120 years; we estimate that these four trees were somewhere around 100 years old,” City Forester Katy Hallock said in a statement.

The city was monitoring the trees because of their age and signs of declining health. During a strong wind storm in summer 2020, several large branches fell, the city said in its announcement. The branches had visible cavities, a sign of internal decay that indicates a tree is dying.

“It’s always sad when an older, mature tree reaches the end of its life," Hallock said in her statement, "but for the safety of the public it’s necessary to get these trees removed as quickly as possible before they become a safety hazard.”