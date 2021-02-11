City of Casper issues advisory on icy streets

As sub-zero temperatures roll through Casper into the weekend, city officials issued a street condition advisory Thursday warning drivers of potentially dangerous road conditions.

The city’s standard de-icing products don’t melt ice and snow when temperatures drop below zero, city Streets Manager Shad Rodgers said in the department’s release. They’re turning to a different product — blue, instead of the typical red — to help clear the roads.

“It is environmentally safe, similar in composition to the deicer the City has used for many years, and costs less,” Rodgers said.

Street crews will be out removing snow and making roads as safe and drivable as possible, but the streets division still urges drivers to allow extra time when planning to travel and to drive slower on ice and snow. The division said it’s working with Casper police to monitor road conditions and deal with hazards.