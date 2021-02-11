 Skip to main content
City of Casper issues advisory on icy streets
editor's pick top story

Snow Day

A pedestrian walks in the snow along Wyoming Boulevard in October in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

As sub-zero temperatures roll through Casper into the weekend, city officials issued a street condition advisory Thursday warning drivers of potentially dangerous road conditions.

The city’s standard de-icing products don’t melt ice and snow when temperatures drop below zero, city Streets Manager Shad Rodgers said in the department’s release. They’re turning to a different product — blue, instead of the typical red — to help clear the roads.

“It is environmentally safe, similar in composition to the deicer the City has used for many years, and costs less,” Rodgers said.

Street crews will be out removing snow and making roads as safe and drivable as possible, but the streets division still urges drivers to allow extra time when planning to travel and to drive slower on ice and snow. The division said it’s working with Casper police to monitor road conditions and deal with hazards.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a “hazardous weather outlook” for the area. It’s forecasting cold temperatures around 30 to 40 degrees below seasonal averages starting Thursday and persisting at least through Sunday. Lows in Casper are projected to reach minus 17 on Thursday, minus 15 on Friday, and minus 13 on Saturday.

Drivers who see or drive on a hazardous road can report it to the streets division by calling 307-253-8283.

