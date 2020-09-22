City of Casper seeks proposals to manage Mike Lansing Field

Casper’s American Legion baseball club’s 20-year lease on Mike Lansing Field is about to expire. Now the city is looking at what the baseball diamond’s future might hold.
The ultimate goal is to reduce the amount of public money spent on the facility, Parks and Recreation Director Tim Cortez said. Under the current agreement, Casper Legion Baseball handles day-to-day operations and maintenance, but the city picks up the tab for any work costing more than $500.
The current agreement also gives Casper Legion Baseball exclusive rights to use the facility, while allowing the organization to sublease the field to other groups as well.
For a long time, the club had an agreement with minor league baseball teams including Colorado Rockies affiliate the Casper Ghosts, and more recently the Casper Horseheads of the Expedition League. The Horseheads played in the diamond up until this year, when a combination of COVID-19 and a disagreement with Casper Legion Baseball forced the season to end and the team out of the facility.
Casper Legion Baseball primarily uses the facility for its own baseball league. A representative for the club did not immediately return a call for comment on whether it would seek to renew its lease on the facility.
The city has issued a request for proposals to solicit ideas from organizations with the capacity to and interest in managing the city-owned facility. Cortez has proposed three possible management approaches but also said the city is open to other creative approaches.
The first approach would replicate the current agreement, establishing an “exclusive use” lease agreement between the city and the bidder. Cortez said this contract is being proposed for five years.
Twenty years would be “by far too long,” Cortez said, but the city wanted to make the lease long enough so a company has time to recoup money spent on improving the facility, if so desired.
The next approach would remand control of the baseball diamond back to the city, and user groups could then rent the facility directly from Casper. This approach would likely require the city to hire more staff, Cortez said, but it would allow a wider variety of groups to access the facility, and they wouldn’t necessarily need to use it for baseball.
The final approach would be to sign a deal with a third-party to take over complete management of the facility, similar to what the city is already doing with the Casper Events Center.
Cortez told the Casper City Council in a pre-meeting last week that Spectra, the company that manages the Events Center, has expressed interest in Mike Lansing Field as a way to host outdoor summer events.
Cortez couldn’t say which approach the city is leaning toward.
“We really have to get those proposals in to ascertain what’s possible,” he said. “We put it on the radar a little early because we do think we’ll have good interest.”
He added that by making the proposals due in early October, city staff will have time to compare proposals and crunch the numbers to find the route that will save the city the most money.
Proposals are due to the city Oct. 9. The full request details can be found at casperwy.gov, under the “Public Notices, Bids, RPFs, etc.” tab at the bottom of the homepage. The city is also accepting requests for management of three additional ball fields around the city: at Crossroads Field, Washington Park and George Tani Field.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
