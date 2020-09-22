City of Casper seeks proposals to manage Mike Lansing Field

The city has issued a request for proposals to solicit ideas from organizations with the capacity to and interest in managing the city-owned facility. Cortez has proposed three possible management approaches but also said the city is open to other creative approaches.

The first approach would replicate the current agreement, establishing an “exclusive use” lease agreement between the city and the bidder. Cortez said this contract is being proposed for five years.

Twenty years would be “by far too long,” Cortez said, but the city wanted to make the lease long enough so a company has time to recoup money spent on improving the facility, if so desired.

The next approach would remand control of the baseball diamond back to the city, and user groups could then rent the facility directly from Casper. This approach would likely require the city to hire more staff, Cortez said, but it would allow a wider variety of groups to access the facility, and they wouldn’t necessarily need to use it for baseball.

The final approach would be to sign a deal with a third-party to take over complete management of the facility, similar to what the city is already doing with the Casper Events Center.