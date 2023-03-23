The public may soon have a new point of access to the North Platte River after Casper City Council voted Tuesday to trade some of the city’s unused commercial land for more riverfront property.

Just west of the Best Western Hotel on Center Street, there’s a roughly 2-acre plot of land right on the North Platte. It’s mostly undeveloped — aside for the Platte River Trail, which runs through a portion of it — and is privately owned by three LLCs: West Center Hospitality RE, D Center and D Cap.

It’s expected to soon belong to the city of Casper and become publicly available for riverfront recreation.

The city plans to put a public boat ramp on the property just south of I-25, according to a March 17 memo on the project from Community Development Director Liz Becher and City Planner Craig Collins to City Manager Carter Napier.

In addition to the chunk of land on the river, the city expects to receive:

a land easement that will allow it to extend E Street from Center Street to the river, according to a diagram shown at Tuesday’s city council meeting;

another land easement south of Best Western that’ll make it easier for the city to access a nearby electrical substation;

a portion of the Best Western Hotel’s parking lot so the public can park near the proposed boat ramp; and

land to allow the city to widen West D Street by 10 feet.

In exchange, Casper will give the LLCs five small lots between the Best Western and Center Street.

The LLCs plan to use it for retail space and parking, Paul Diamond, a Los Angeles-based representative of the group, said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The companies are owned by a group investors that specialize in hotels across the western U.S., as well as food and beverage retail, Diamond said.

The group hopes to convert one of the buildings on the property into a Fairfield by Marriott hotel.

“People have different affiliations and loyalties, so by having multiple offerings, it will bring more people,” Diamond said of the proposed new hotel. “And we have a pretty significant amount of meeting space, so our hope and expectation is that’ll bring more meetings to town.”

They also want to bring a Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar, a popular Canadian chain, he added.

The city has agreed to let the LLCs use a lot just north of the railroad tracks as parking for the planned Fairfield hotel.

“We’re getting developable land into the hands of developers, while securing public access to a public asset,” Councilor Amber Pollock, who represents Ward 1, said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The land the city is acquiring is valued at $410,000, while the property it’s giving away is worth $210,000. The city’s agreed to do some paving and resurfacing work to the land it’s handing over to make it a fair trade, according to the memo.

