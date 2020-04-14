City of Casper to lose out on estimated $2.3M with cancellations of state track, art

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Casper will miss out on an estimated $2.295 million injection into its local economy because of the cancellation of the state art and state track and field events, which were to be held here this spring.

A committee of Casper residents called Proud to Host the Best work to bring Wyoming High School Activities Association state-culminating events to Casper and raise money to offset bid costs to host tournaments. Proud to Host the Best, working in conjunction with Visit Casper, announced the financial impact findings on Tuesday.

"The benefit of having state tournaments and events in Casper is not something we take lightly or for granted," chairperson Megan Miller said in the release. "The loss of a single one of these is felt at businesses throughout Casper."

The Class 4A/3A State Basketball Championships were also canceled just after the first quarterfinal games of each were completed. Some visiting fans and teams never arrived in Casper, an economic loss that wasn't reflected in the $2.3 million figure.