Mills — contrary to what you may have heard — is not placing a stay on new construction.

Rumor had it the city was nearing a decision to halt land development. In an announcement last week, the city reassured residents those were, in fact, rumors.

“There is not now, nor has there ever been a plan to cease construction or development in Mills,” the statement said.

It’s unclear exactly where word of the imaginary ban came from or how long the rumors had been circulating.

“At least in some instances these rumors seem to be based on the erroneous assumption that Mills is out of water or that its water system is overburdened or somehow subject to regulatory agency action,” the statement continued.

The rumors have already dealt a blow to the city’s real estate market, Lisa Burridge, a Casper realtor, said during a city council meeting last week.

It’s scaring off potential buyers, she said, and local real estate agents, developers and builders are worried.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t get a call where somebody wants to accuse me of cheating them because y’all are ‘shutting down the town,’” Burridge said at the meeting.

At this point, the city doesn’t think the rumors were spread with any ill intent, and Mayor Leah Juarez hopes the announcement will settle the matter.

“It’s kind of mind blowing, how these rumors grow and how they evolved to such dramatic lengths that people are putting fear in the builders,” Juarez told the Star-Tribune last week.

Anyone with additional questions is encouraged to reach out to the city at 307-337-6674. City council meetings take place the second and third Tuesday of every month at Mills City Hall, located at 704 Fourth St.