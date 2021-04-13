City officials talk housing, business and federal aid during lunch with governor

During a lunch Tuesday with Gov. Mark Gordon, Casper city officials talked housing, infrastructure and federal aid coming to Wyoming.

Casper Mayor Steve Freel said he and City Manager Carter Napier also discussed the recent uptick in out-of-staters moving to Wyoming, unemployment rates in Casper and opportunities to attract businesses to local communities.

The trio met at Eggington’s in downtown Casper on Tuesday for around an hour, Napier said. Freel said it was the first meeting of its kind he’s had with the governor.

“I think it's the first of a few that will certainly be taking place,” Freel said. “I mean, it’s a good outreach opportunity for him to get into the community and see what’s going on. Instead of having a phone call or something else, we could just have a face-to-face meeting, and those are important.”

Napier said Gordon affirmed his commitment to fund infrastructure with the incoming American Rescue Plan money from the federal government. In Casper, streets, sewer and water infrastructure all stand to benefit from those dollars.