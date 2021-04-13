 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City officials talk housing, business and federal aid during lunch with governor
0 comments
top story

City officials talk housing, business and federal aid during lunch with governor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Governor visits Eggington's

Gov. Mark Gordon shakes the hand of Casper Mayor Steve Freel as they meet at Eggington's for an informal lunch visit Tuesday in downtown Casper. Gordon was in town for the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission meeting.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

During a lunch Tuesday with Gov. Mark Gordon, Casper city officials talked housing, infrastructure and federal aid coming to Wyoming.

Casper Mayor Steve Freel said he and City Manager Carter Napier also discussed the recent uptick in out-of-staters moving to Wyoming, unemployment rates in Casper and opportunities to attract businesses to local communities.

The trio met at Eggington’s in downtown Casper on Tuesday for around an hour, Napier said. Freel said it was the first meeting of its kind he’s had with the governor.

“I think it's the first of a few that will certainly be taking place,” Freel said. “I mean, it’s a good outreach opportunity for him to get into the community and see what’s going on. Instead of having a phone call or something else, we could just have a face-to-face meeting, and those are important.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Napier said Gordon affirmed his commitment to fund infrastructure with the incoming American Rescue Plan money from the federal government. In Casper, streets, sewer and water infrastructure all stand to benefit from those dollars.

According to Napier, the governor “seemed pleased” about the success of housing developments in Casper, and inquired about the effect people moving to the city from out of state were having on housing inventory and pricing.

Freel said they also discussed events coming up around the state, including the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper and Frontier Days in Cheyenne. The mayor said he even told the governor about his experience seeing Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence at the Ford Wyoming Center last week.

“Just to see people that were at the concert and happy to be there, being able to do things again, and just the happiness on people's faces and whatnot is a good thing,” Freel said.

Gordon was not available to comment as of Tuesday evening. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News