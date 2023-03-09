In a small step forward for housing density in downtown Casper, the Casper City Council on Tuesday approved an amendment to city code reducing the minimum driveway width for so-called “flag” lots in certain residential zoning areas.

Flag lots refer to properties with long access roads or driveways.

Picture a property with two buildings on it — one in the front and one in the back. The back lot is the flag, and the road leading to it is the flag pole.

The amendment was originally pitched to the council by Steve Freel, chair of the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners and former Casper mayor, at a city council meeting last fall.

Previously, flag lots had to have access roads at least 24 feet wide — an unrealistic expectation for most residences, Freel told councilors at the meeting.

The amendment adopted Tuesday cut that in half for single-family homes in Casper’s residential estate and one-unit residential zoning districts.

Eligible properties will now be able to subdivide into a front lot and flag pole lot, allowing for greater housing density.

The amendment will likely only apply to a few lots near downtown Casper, where houses are packed in much more closely compared to newer subdivisions.

“The reality is, there’s only a few of those existing lots that have that kind of problem,” said City Manager Carter Napier.

Some councilors voiced concerns about that 12-foot-wide driveways being too narrow for emergency vehicles like fire trucks to access.

So after the amendment’s public hearing Feb. 7, councilors voted to change the amendment to require all flag lots plotted after Jan. 1 of this year to have access roads at least 15 feet wide.

The few existing properties capable of subdividing under the ordinance change will still only be required to have 12-foot-wide driveways.

“If the city of Casper, we were going to have thousands of these, I might be a little more concerned,” Casper Fire Chief Jacob Black told councilors during the February meeting. “But from my understanding it’s just a handful of lots.”