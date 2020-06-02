City, organizers say no evidence antifa or outside protesters will be bused into Casper on Wednesday

“We certainly are preparing for an event that could be aggressive and plan to work with the organizers … to ensure everything is peaceful,” Napier said.

He also said the statement issued by the police department Monday encouraging businesses to close during the protest had perhaps been misinterpreted. He said the city is in no way mandating that businesses close during the protest.

Napier stressed that the city is supportive of the march, so long as it does not devolve into property damage or violence.

“If our community has things they need us to hear, we need to be able to hear them,” he said when asked about the march ending at Casper City Hall. He also said city employees would be allowed to participate in the march, unless it became violent.

Freel, the mayor, has also voiced adamant support for the march scheduled Wednesday.

"As far as the protest itself, and any of these protests, I'm absolutely 100 percent behind them," Freel said. "I agree with everything that has unfolded across the United States and the reason behind it."