City, organizers say no evidence antifa or outside protesters will be bused into Casper on Wednesday

The group organizing the march against police brutality to be held Wednesday in downtown Casper emphasized that demonstrators plan to protest peacefully and that no efforts have been made to recruit additional protesters from outside Wyoming. The march comes in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white, on-duty Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes.
The march, led by Casper Youth for Change, will take demonstrators from David Street Station to Casper City Hall. Once at City Hall, event organizers will lead those gathered in peaceful demonstrations, like taking a knee and observing a moment of silence for Floyd and others who have been killed by the police, Casper Youth for Change spokesperson Rhiannon McLean said.
“We are mourning the loss of this man,” McLean said, so there are plans for “a lot of peaceful ways to exhibit that.”
McLean has tried to emphasize that this march will be a peaceful expression of solidarity and mourning, and that there are no plans to escalate the event into violence or destruction, contrary to rumors circulating online.
Indeed, some have speculated via social media that members of antifa, a loose collection of militant far-left groups that has endorsed violent protest methods in the past, were being bused into Casper to bolster the community protest.
McLean said that is not true.
“I and no one who is associated with the protest has called anyone from antifa,” McLean said.
The Casper Police Department and city officials have also said they have seen no evidence to support those rumors.
"We are not finding anything that would suggest we're anticipating buses," Casper City Manager Carter Napier said.
Added Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters: “As of this time, we have no credible evidence that any of that is in fact truthful," though he said the police department is investigating every tip it receives regarding outside protestors being bused in to participate in Casper's march.
The department has, however, encouraged downtown businesses “out of an abundance of caution” to consider temporarily closing or otherwise securing their storefronts during the Wednesday march.
Casper Police Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said Tuesday that this encouragement from the department was simply an act of caution and not in response to any evidence the department has that destructive behavior will happen Wednesday.
"We know these have the opportunity to turn violent," she said.
Casper Mayor Steve Freel said Tuesday some downtown business owners had asked if they would be allowed to stand outside their storefronts with firearms during the march. Freel said residents are allowed to openly carry firearms and won't be prevented from doing so, but that he discouraged business owners from following through on the idea.
"Even though you have the right to do that, leave it to law enforcement to uphold the law," Freel said, adding that people openly carrying firearms could escalate an otherwise calm situation.
McLean was adamant about the march remaining peaceful and nonviolent. She said if the police at any time for whatever reason say the demonstration must be disbursed, they will comply with that request.
In response to the police department urging downtown businesses to take precautions during the march, McLean is encouraging protesters to shop local before and after the event, “to show (the business owners) we’re not here to hurt anybody.”
The march itself was not McLean’s idea, she said. The flier promoting the Wednesday protest was actually created by “a young man” who after posting it online decided to step back from the protest, she said.
Concerned that things could go awry without any leadership or organization, Casper Youth for Change stepped in and are now the current event organizers.
Tuesday, a group of young people marching in downtown Casper included a Casper Youth for Change organizer, but McLean said the group was not involved in organizing the protest, which numbered about 30 people.
Casper Youth for Change is the grassroots effort of a handful of students from Natrona County High School. They formed their group after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
Casper Youth for Change organized a school walkout, where students left their classes in protest of current gun laws and the overwhelming number of mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S.
“We do have a few protests under our belt,” McLean said, explaining that the organization feels confident in its ability to maintain decorum and safety Wednesday.
McLean was unable to say how many people she expects at the march.
“With any event, you have to assume less people will show up than are talking about it,” she said, but based on social media and rumblings around town, she’s hopeful the turnout will be significant.
The city of Casper expects the demonstrations to remain peaceful, but it has been preparing for a worst-case scenario around the protest, Napier said. He wouldn’t go into specifics about what those preparations looked like and declined to confirm whether Casper police officers would be armed with rubber bullets or tear gas canisters, as has been the case at other protests in response to Floyd's death.
“We certainly are preparing for an event that could be aggressive and plan to work with the organizers … to ensure everything is peaceful,” Napier said.
He also said the statement issued by the police department Monday encouraging businesses to close during the protest had perhaps been misinterpreted. He said the city is in no way mandating that businesses close during the protest.
Napier stressed that the city is supportive of the march, so long as it does not devolve into property damage or violence.
“If our community has things they need us to hear, we need to be able to hear them,” he said when asked about the march ending at Casper City Hall. He also said city employees would be allowed to participate in the march, unless it became violent.
Freel, the mayor, has also voiced adamant support for the march scheduled Wednesday.
"As far as the protest itself, and any of these protests, I'm absolutely 100 percent behind them," Freel said. "I agree with everything that has unfolded across the United States and the reason behind it."
As a former police officer — and once second in command of the Casper Police Department — Freel said he felt the officers involved in Floyd's death "should pay the price." Derek Chauvin, who killed Floyd when he knelt on his neck, is the only of the four officers involved in Floyd's detainment who has been arrested and charged with a crime. All four have been fired.
While supportive of the protest, Freel said he worried about outsiders coming into the city and "taking advantage of the situation" to agitate and escalate the peaceful demonstration.
"I'm concerned, you bet ... because you never know what's going to happen," Freel said, though he added there is no evidence that that would be the case.
Some Wyoming residents have posted plans online to counterprotest the Wednesday march while carrying firearms. Napier said that act would also be allowed, so long as decorum could be maintained.
“Indeed, counterprotesting is also a protected method of expressing one's views, as is the bearing of arms,” Napier said.
Star-Tribune reporter Shane Sanderson contributed to this report.
