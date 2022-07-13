City plans to restore 1-cent grant program for local nonprofits

Casper-area nonprofits will likely get another shot at 1-cent funding after backlash caused the city to reconsider plans to eliminate a community grant program — so long as the tax passes this fall.

Last week, nonprofit leaders spoke out against a proposal that would eliminate grant applications for $3 million in 1-cent revenue.

Instead, the city had presented a plan to divvy that money up to organizations whose services they determined the city could not replicate if they went away. That included allocations to subsidize city pool admissions, fund operations at the Life Steps Campus and improvements to the Nicolaysen Art Museum.

Casper has given grants to nonprofits since at least the mid-80s, city staff said.

At a city council work session Tuesday, city staff presented a revised plan that would allocate another $2.25 million to a grant program, similar to that of 1-cent cycles past, that could help fund some of the nonprofits’ needs.

Nonprofit leaders said they were grateful the city had listened to them, and were glad for the opportunity to remind council members — and the community at large — how much work the organizations do. This money from the city, awarded every four years, is a big part of making that happen, they said.

“I think there was maybe a lack of information about what we do,” said Jen Dyer, executive director of the Self Help Center. “But that information was well-received ... It was the best outcome we could have asked for.”

But to find that money, the city will have to pull dollars from other places.

Those include the pool subsidies, which would be slashed in half from $1.3 million to $650,000 over the next four years. It would also pull $1 million from a planned design project for Casper’s flagship fire station, and $600,000 in matching funds for a cybersecurity fiber project.

The proposal isn’t final — the city still has to draw up a resolution and decide how the grant application process would work.

There was talk on Tuesday of the council making a list of priorities the city wants to see covered by the money, which could possibly guide which requests they end up funding.

“That would make it easier for everyone,” Susan Burk, community liaison for Central Wyoming Hospice, said on Wednesday, “to know what the expectations are.”

Some of the dollars that would be diverted to the grant program could be made up by the city’s Opportunity Fund, City Manager Carter Napier said Tuesday.

That plan could ease some of the pain felt by residents by the proposed change — for example, if the swimming subsidy only gets half of what the city planned for, admission prices could go up and bar lower-income residents from using the pools.

Napier and others cited the results of the city’s 1-cent survey, which showed 750 Casper residents ranking nonprofit assistance low on their list of priorities, as one reason for the change in funding.

The manager also said last week that he felt the grant program wasn’t allowing the city’s dollars to stretch “as far as they need to.”

But the nonprofits say they’re always stretching their money as far as it can go.

“We anticipate a deficit each year,” said Mercer Family Resource Center Executive Director Cori Cosner-Burton on Wednesday. “We’re providing a city service, and a partnership ... That funding is part of the puzzle, and the needs from the city are increasing.”

Wyoming Nonprofit Network’s Anna Wilcox, speaking for a coalition of nonprofits on Tuesday night, said that since local organizations try not to duplicate services, one losing funding “can trickle down and ultimately impact four, five or more agencies as well.”

That coalition came together quickly after news of the change in funding broke on Oil City News earlier this month. Leaders compiled a document outlining the services they provide, how they help the city and the number of clients they assist in an effort to show city leaders what they’d be losing without this funding.

Several organizations, including the Natrona Collective Health Trust, Casper Youth Empowerment Council and Wyoming Youth Services Association, also penned letters to council members in support of restoring the grant program.