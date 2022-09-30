City restricts access to Lake McKenzie

The city of Casper has closed water access to Lake McKenzie due to the possible presence of harmful cyanobacterial blooms.

In a press release, the city advised both humans and animals -- in particular, dogs -- to stay away from the north Casper lake for the time being. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is investigating the blooms, which are dense concentrations of what is often known as blue-green algae. The blooms can be harmful to both people and pets.

Parks staff reported "a small concentration of an algae-like substance in a contained area in Lake McKenzie" to the DEQ "earlier this week." The DEQ will test samples next week to determine if the substance is indeed a bloom.

The city will report the sample results when they're available.

Only the lake itself is fenced off, the press release states. The adjacent dog park remains open, though pet owners should keep their animals from digging under the fence or trying to get through. They can still, however, use the trails and surrounding areas for recreation.

“The City of Casper is working closely with Wyoming DEQ to keep Lake McKenzie a safe, beautiful place for families,” Parks Supervisor Katy Hallock said. “Right now, we’re asking that everyone stay away from the water until we know more. It’s warmer when you’re dry on shore, anyway."

In a previous article by the Star-Tribune on harmful algae blooms, the DEQ emphasized that the identification and containment of harmful algae blooms is best done on a local level.

The DEQ's has a page that lists several FAQs on harmful algae blooms that can be found here. The blooms can be reported at www.wyohcbs.org.