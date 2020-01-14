City says 3,000 delinquent water bill notices sent Tuesday was an error

About 3,000 Casper residents erroneously received delinquent water bill notices from the city Tuesday, according to Casper Community Relations Coordinator Jeremy Yates.
Yates said the error was the fault of a new credit card software the city’s customer service department recently adopted. He said if a resident is up to date on their water bill, they can ignore the notice.
He said the city sent out a follow up message to those who received the incorrect notices to clarify the situation, and he said another message will likely go out Wednesday to ensure everyone is on the same page.
The incorrect notices all went to customers in the same water district. Yates said typically the city sends 800 delinquent notices across the whole city over the course of a week. So to have 3,000 notices go out to one district in one day was not intended, he said.
