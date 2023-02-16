A plan to pay for urgent repairs to the roof at the Casper Aquatic Center is underway.

A 2022 report commissioned by the city found severe structural damage to the center’s roof, which will cost roughly $1.86 million to fix, according to a Feb. 1 memo to the Casper City Council authorized by Financial Services Director Jill Johnson.

The city council last fall earmarked money for the repairs in its upcoming 1-cent funding cycle. But Casper won’t collect enough tax money to pay for it until the end of the 2027 fiscal year.

“We expect to get the money, it’s just not in time to do the project,” Johnson said.

To fix the roof sooner rather than later — and to avoid paying what will likely be even more expensive construction costs in 2027 — the city council agreed to apply for a five-year loan from Wyoming's State Loan and Investment Board. The board, among other things, helps local governments finance projects.

The city can expect to pay $56,000 in interest on the loan, on top of a $9,000 origination fee, Johnson during a Tuesday evening work session.

In the meeting, the city also discussed ways to improve the Casper Municipal Golf Course. The golf course is currently the city’s only profitable enterprise, said Zulima Lopez, director of Casper's Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Director. Other facilities — like the Casper Recreation Center, Ice Arena and Ford Wyoming Center — are subsidized by the city.

Though the golf course turns a profit every year, that's only with respect to its operational budget.

"Any time we need a capital improvement at the golf course, the fund does not carry the day," City Manager Carter Napier said at the meeting, "What happens then is, the (city's) general fund picks up virtually all capital improvements — almost all of the equipment replacements."

So Casper is hoping to make additional adjustments to the golf course’s programming, staffing, admissions and infrastructure to increase its profits. That way, it'll have more reserve money to go around.

The council gave city staff the go-ahead Tuesday to prepare a more specific plan for the golf course.

One of the biggest proposed changes is to eventually have the course’s pond dredged so it can hold more water, Lopez said — which would improve its irrigation and reduce utilities costs. Lopez also suggested replacing the on-site club house.

The city’s already decided to add an automated range ball dispenser, which will allow visitors to rent range balls without having to visit the golf course’s pro shop. Once it’s operational, people will be able to use the driving range any time between sunrise and sunset, not just when the pro shop is open.

The course is also expecting a new fleet of golf carts in a little over a year, Lopez said, which will include GPS monitors that the city can put ads on. Those carts still need to be manufactured, so the city is renting a loaner fleet for the upcoming season.