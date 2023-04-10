In the latest push to relax local liquor regulations, Casper clubs may soon be able to start serving alcohol three hours earlier.

A proposed amendment to city code would allow owners of limited retail liquor licenses to sell alcohol from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Right now, those hours are limited to between 9 a.m. and 2 a.m.

If adopted, the amendment would also allow businesses in Casper to hold more than one liquor license.

The ordinance last week passed its first reading before Casper City Council by a 6-2 vote. Councilors Kyle Gamroth and Michael Bond, who both represent ward 2, voted against the amendment. Ward 1 representative Amber Pollock, who owns Backwards Distilling Company, abstained from voting.

Extending hours of operation for limited retail liquor licenses would only really affect a few local establishments.

That’s because under Wyoming State Statute, limited retail liquor licenses can only be issued to organizations like “veterans, fraternal, golf, or social clubs.”

In Casper, establishments in possession of any other kind of liquor license can already serve between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

City of Casper staff support the amendment because it’d help out the Casper Municipal Golf Course, according to a March 27 memo to Casper City Manager Carter Napier from City Clerk and Assistant to the City Manager Fleur Tremel and Carla Mills-Laatsch, Casper’s licensing specialist.

“Staff would like to make all liquor licenses the same and allow clubs to serve before nine a.m., which would allow golf clubs to serve during early tee times,” the memo said.

Still, councilors on Tuesday debated whether Casper should continue to inch toward more liberal alcohol laws.

According to data published by the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, in 2021, roughly 38.6% of arrests in Natrona County involved alcohol use. (2022 figures have not been published yet.)

The relationship between looser alcohol regulations and greater alcohol-related crimes and accidents is why Casper City Council in 2018 decided against permanently relaxing its open container restrictions, after all.

That considered, Gamroth — who has a background in substance abuse and suicide prevention social work — questioned how Casper could justify expanding hours of operation for alcohol sales when comparatively safer substances like marijuana remain criminalized across the state.

“To me, it’s an obvious illustration of the taboo in this state of the stigma associated with cannabis, but also the social normalization of alcohol use,” Gamroth said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Casper Police Department Chief Keith McPheeters told councilors that, since the amendment would only affect a few local businesses, he doesn’t anticipate an uptick in crime or other alcohol-related incidents should the amendment pass.

Police worry much more about the after-midnight crowd, anyway, he said — not the people getting drinks at 6 a.m.

“The aftermath of that traditional ‘last call’ is a moment of impact on public safety that causes a much higher number of DUI crashes, DUI investigations,” McPheeters said.

Casper Mayor Bruce Knell, who voted in favor of the ordinance Tuesday, said if nothing else, the amendment would give night workers a couple more places to unwind after they clock out.

“I don’t know that I’m buying the argument that three extra hours is making that big of a difference,” Knell, who represents ward 1, said. “I think it’s catering to a clientele that works a completely different shift.”

During public comment on the ordinance Tuesday, Seth Hollier, owner of the former nightclub The Void, suggested any changes to city code expanding opportunities for alcohol sales should go hand-in-hand with more opportunities for businesses to learn how to serve it safely.

“I would encourage city council to explore the possibility of implementing a responsible venue program, which would grant extended hours of service for special events to venues that demonstrate a commitment to responsible alcohol service and public safety,” Hollier said.

Casper residents will still have the opportunity to offer public comment on the ordinance during its second and third readings.

The discussion comes after a Casper Police Department report presented to city council in February found that 25 local businesses failed alcohol compliance checks in 2022. That represents a year-over-year increase of 67%.

The report also found police calls to liquor license holders increased last year, though McPheeters told councilors the numbers were consistent with pre-pandemic levels and may just represent a return to normal more than anything else.