City will allow drive-up liquor sales in effort to help local businesses

Liquor retailers will be allowed to use public sidewalks and streets to sell alcohol to drive-up customers under a resolution passed Tuesday night by the Casper City Council.

The resolution temporarily suspends part of Casper’s municipal code that prohibits the sale of alcohol on city property. Council member Steve Cathey presented the resolution in response to a statewide public health order enacted earlier this month that limits the number of people allowed to gather inside businesses.

“It basically permits entities that don’t have their own parking lot to do delivery to vehicles,” City Attorney John Henley said Wednesday. “It can keep people from coming into the store, make people more comfortable and make sure not too many people are inside a business at once.”

Bars and restaurants without a retail liquor license are not included in the resolution, since they are already authorized to sell alcohol with food for takeout, even after the 10 p.m. curfew for on-site service enacted by the state in early December.

“It really gives an opportunity for those establishments that have liquor licenses and are selling liquor to go — whether you’re selling growlers out of your microbrewery or Backwards Distilling selling your product,” Henley said.