City will allow drive-up liquor sales in effort to help local businesses

Liquor retailers will be allowed to use public sidewalks and streets to sell alcohol to drive-up customers under a resolution passed Tuesday night by the Casper City Council.
The resolution temporarily suspends part of Casper’s municipal code that prohibits the sale of alcohol on city property. Council member Steve Cathey presented the resolution in response to a statewide public health order enacted earlier this month that limits the number of people allowed to gather inside businesses.
“It basically permits entities that don’t have their own parking lot to do delivery to vehicles,” City Attorney John Henley said Wednesday. “It can keep people from coming into the store, make people more comfortable and make sure not too many people are inside a business at once.”
Bars and restaurants without a retail liquor license are not included in the resolution, since they are already authorized to sell alcohol with food for takeout, even after the 10 p.m. curfew for on-site service enacted by the state in early December.
“It really gives an opportunity for those establishments that have liquor licenses and are selling liquor to go — whether you’re selling growlers out of your microbrewery or Backwards Distilling selling your product,” Henley said.
City manager Carter Napier said Monday that the resolution is intended to help local businesses make up for lost revenue.
"We understand this health order will impact liquor license holder revenues," Napier said. "Especially during the holiday season, when more revenue is generated than usual."
Customers must leave their car to pick up any purchased liquor, and businesses are required to use their normal discretion to ensure they aren’t selling to someone already intoxicated or unfit to drive.
The council passed the resolution unanimously during a special session Tuesday. It's the latest attempt by local officials to help businesses after the state enacted new public health orders earlier this month. The Natrona County Commission previously sought an exemption from restrictions on bar and restaurant hours and public gatherings. However, health officials said there was too much transmission of COVID-19 to loosen the rules.