CNFR competitor injured in freak accident out of the hospital, back at the rodeo

Scores of competitors took to the Ford Wyoming Center arena Tuesday for the first night performance of the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo.
The most surprising appearance, though, was made by a cowboy who never got on a bull or roped a steer.
Dylan Riggins, the graduate student on the wrong end of a freak bareback bronc accident Monday morning, attended the performance as an observer, fresh out of Wyoming Medical Center, one arm in a sling and one eye bloodshot.
The Southeastern Oklahoma State cowboy suffered a broken collarbone, a broken scapula, a broken sternum, a broken “rib or two,” a cut lung and a bruised lung Monday when a horse reared back and fell directly on top of him.
"The last 24 hours have been crazy," Riggins, 24, told the Star-Tribune. "It was like, 'Man, is this a bad dream that I'm just going to wake up from?'"
Coming off a 74-point score in his first go-round of bareback bronc riding, Riggins was riding Frontier Rodeo’s Crazy Lady in hopes of making the most of his final CNFR. But the horse wound up perpendicular with the left wall of the arena and collided straight into it.
Then the horse reared up — which, at first, was all Riggins thought it would do.
"So I stuck him in the neck, and I just held him to wait for him to break back down," Riggins said.
It never happened.
"He just flipped over backwards like, 'Aw crap,'" Riggins said. "And it was like a slow-motion kind of thing, and then all of a sudden I just felt everything pop. My chest. My shoulder. I was like, 'OK, this ain't good.'"
The horse rose back to its feet, and Riggins, who still needed to free his hand, came with it. He finally got his hand loose and hit the ground.
"And I just lay there because I couldn't breathe," he said.
The initial fear, both for Riggins and for many in attendance, was that the wreck could have done permanent damage to his spine. On Tuesday, Riggins said his accident brought to mind the one that partially immobilized J.R. Vezain in 2018.
"Horse flipped backwards on him, and he ended up a little paralyzed," Riggins said. "When I first landed on the ground, too, everyone was like, 'Can you wiggle your toes?' I was like, 'My toes are good. My hands are good.' So immediately I was like, 'Well, I don't think anything in my back is broken, so I think we're good.
"That was like the first sign of relief right there."
Medical personnel rushed out to him and after a few minutes stretchered him off the dirt and into an ambulance.
"They got me checked out and X-rayed and CAT scanned," Riggins said. "They're like, 'Well, this and this is broke.'"
He said the cut lung was the biggest health concern, and the WMC staff admitted him into the hospital to make sure there weren't any complications.
"I've just got to keep on deep-breathing so I don't get pneumonia and stuff like that," he said. "And then pain management has been good. I haven't really been too terrible or nothing like that. It feels like the more I'm up and walking around, the better I am."
The outpouring of support for Riggins on social media since his wreck has been overwhelming, he said.
"It's really just a blessing," he said. "Like, it makes me feel so good inside that I have such big support, and I couldn't be any more blessed to come out the way I did. Though, yeah, I'm hurt, but it could've been a lot worse. I could've been dead."
Initially, however, he was hoping to keep word of the accident off the internet. His girlfriend, Lauren, an Air Force pilot in training, had two tests on Monday, and Riggins didn't want his injuries to affect her performance.
"When I got hurt, the first thing I said to my dad was like, 'Do not post anything on social media, and make sure nobody tells Lauren,'" he said. "'I don't need her freaking out.' I just was like thinking about her more than myself. That's just kind of who I am. She means everything to me, and I just want her to be successful and she wants me to be successful."
He got his wish. She passed both her check ride and her written formation exam before hearing of the news.
"I was like, 'All right, are you sitting down?'" he recalled. "She was like, 'Yeah, why.' I was like, 'There's something I need to tell you. I'm in the hospital.' She was like, 'Dyl, are you serious.' I was like, 'Yes, I'm kind of broken right now. I've got broke collarbone, this and this and this, but I'll be OK. There's no surgery required, so we're good.'"
While he avoided the worst-case scenario, the injuries did prematurely end Riggins' week and, by extension, his college rodeo career. He previously rodeoed for both Panhandle State and New Mexico State, finishing a personal-best 12th in bareback bronc for the Aggies in 2019. (The 2020 CNFR was canceled because of COVID-19.)
"Yeah, I was telling my head coach Christi (Braudick) — I was like, if this had to happen, I wish it would've happened in the short round but at least after the whistle," Riggins said of the accident. "That way I would've rode through everything, got through my finals and everything like that, just finish out my CNFR."
He said his injuries are supposed to take two or three months to fully heal, which isn't an entirely new experience for him: He once spent three months recovering from a knee injury after a bull hooked him.
But he plans to be a bit more patient with this recovery.
"I'm just going to take my time and heal up as much as I can," he said, "and we'll just think about coming back for pro rodeos in the spring."
Mostly, though, his thoughts Tuesday were on eating food and attending the CNFR — this time as a fan.
"After I got out at noon, I just went and had some supper with my folks," he said. "The cafeteria is good at the hospital, but not as good as sushi. So we had to go get sushi and took a little nap and now we're here at the first performance."
