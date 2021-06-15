CNFR competitor injured in freak accident out of the hospital, back at the rodeo

"They got me checked out and X-rayed and CAT scanned," Riggins said. "They're like, 'Well, this and this is broke.'"

He said the cut lung was the biggest health concern, and the WMC staff admitted him into the hospital to make sure there weren't any complications.

"I've just got to keep on deep-breathing so I don't get pneumonia and stuff like that," he said. "And then pain management has been good. I haven't really been too terrible or nothing like that. It feels like the more I'm up and walking around, the better I am."

***

The outpouring of support for Riggins on social media since his wreck has been overwhelming, he said.

"It's really just a blessing," he said. "Like, it makes me feel so good inside that I have such big support, and I couldn't be any more blessed to come out the way I did. Though, yeah, I'm hurt, but it could've been a lot worse. I could've been dead."

Initially, however, he was hoping to keep word of the accident off the internet. His girlfriend, Lauren, an Air Force pilot in training, had two tests on Monday, and Riggins didn't want his injuries to affect her performance.