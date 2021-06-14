 Skip to main content
CNFR competitor taken to hospital after horse rolls backward on top of him
CNFR competitor taken to hospital after horse rolls backward on top of him

  • Updated
CNFR

Dylan Riggins of Southeastern Oklahoma State University is taken off the arena on a stretcher by medics after an accident during his bareback bronc ride Monday morning at the College National Finals Rodeo at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A Southeastern Oklahoma State rodeo competitor was hospitalized for evaluation Monday morning after a horse rolled directly on top of him at the College National Finals Rodeo.

Dylan Riggins was taken to Wyoming Medical Center after the horse ran directly into a wall, reared backward and planted Riggins' neck and upper back straight into the dirt. The horse then rolled straight backward, putting its entire weight on Riggins, whose hand was still in the horse's rigging.

Riggins was riding atop Frontier Rodeo's Crazy Lady in the second go-round of bareback bronc riding.

The Ford Wyoming Center crowd, already relatively quiet for the morning slack competition, got even quieter as medical personnel rushed out to attend to Riggins. He was stretchered off after a few minutes.

The crowd applauded and the rodeo continued shortly after with the last bareback competitor of the section.

Riggins, a 24-year-old graduate student, is competing in his fourth CNFR.

The Kadoka, South Dakota, native previously competed at Panhandle State.

This story will be updated.

Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91

