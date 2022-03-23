CNFR season tickets on sale Friday, single tickets next week

The College National Finals Rodeo is once again coming to Casper.

Season tickets for the week-long competition — college rodeo's biggest — go on sale Friday. Single-day tickets will be available a week after that.

Both can be purchased online at sinclairtix.com, at the box office or by calling (800) 442-2256.

This year, the CNFR is set to take place at the Ford Wyoming Center June 12 through 18. Four hundred cowboys and cowgirls will be coming to Natrona County for the event.

"We can’t wait to be back in Casper this June,” said Jim Dewey Brown, the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association's new commissioner, in a release from Visit Casper. “There’s nowhere else in the world that you can find the most elite college athletes and animals going head-to-head in the dirt, competing to be crowned the best.”

The event has been hosted by Casper since 1999, and the city recently secured a contract to keep it here through 2027.

Events center management and tourism professionals have estimated the event brings anywhere from $2 to $4 million in revenue for the Casper area. That includes money made at the actual event and the jobs it generates as well as money spent at local hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

The CNFR was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but crowds at last year's event more than made up for the lost time. Around 50% more tickets were sold in the week leading up to the 2021 competition than in 2019, events center general manager Brad Murphy told the Star-Tribune.

