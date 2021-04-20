CNFR to return to Casper in June

The College National Finals Rodeo is back.

After being canceled in 2020, CNFR is set to return to Casper from June 13-19 at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The event brings together more than 400 of the top college rodeo athletes in the nation, where they compete in saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.

Season tickets will go on sale at fordwyomingcenter.com on Friday, and individual tickets will be available on May 7.

“Last year was tough for so many, including the rodeo community, and we were devastated to cancel CNFR,” Roger Walters, commissioner for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, said in a release Tuesday. “This year CNFR – and our student athletes, coaches, parents, fans and supporters – is returning and we cannot wait to see this event back in Casper.”

The Ford Wyoming Center — formerly the Casper Events Center — has hosted CNFR since 2001. This year, heightened cleaning standards and continuous sanitization make the event possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.