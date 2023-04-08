Casper's first coffee flights -- similar in concept and presentation to beer flights -- have landed.

Scarlow's Art and Coffee downtown is the first coffee joint in the city to offer them. Courtesy of her baristas and their young, hip ideas, owner Claire Marlow implemented the flights into the menu, she said.

They'll change monthly with the drink themes (baristas pick new drinks every month), and maybe the shop's most popular drinks will eventually get a flight of their own.

Star-Tribune photographer Lauren Miller and I sat down with Claire on Friday to try a flight and chat. At a wooden table beneath one of the skylights, we gave our tastebuds a chance to take a flight to coffee-town (or flavor-town, as food critic extraordinaire Guy Fieri would say).

Here's what we thought.

You get four 8-ounce drinks for $17.95. They're displayed on a cutting board-like object with holes cut in it for each glass. Their names are taped in front of them.

Manager Kamryn Scott told us that she had used Claire's double-sided tape to attach the laminated tags to the board; Claire didn't seem to mind.

April's flight features Muddy Mountain, an "almond mocha topped with cocoa powder served iced or hot," according to Scarlow's Instagram stories on Friday, Lush Garden, a matcha "sweetened with strawberry and topped with strawberry cold foam," April Fog, a London Fog "sweetened with lavender(,) coconut and honey," and Rainy Day, a blackberry-oat milk chai.

The first two are cold, the others are hot drinks.

You get a variety, which is, in my opinion, the entire appeal of ordering a flight.

I tried April Fog first. It was buttery and smooth and rich. I didn't know at that moment that it had coconut in it, and I wouldn't have guessed. This is a good thing -- though my palate has really expanded as I've gotten older, I still don't love coconut-flavored things. If you looked for it, it was there, but not overpowering.

Lauren reached for the Rainy Day first. She told me later that she thought it could have had a little bit more spice, but she also doesn't like super sweet drinks.

With the oat milk, which sweetened it up, I agree. On the other hand, I love a sweet chai. My one gripe was that, again, I didn't know that it had blackberry in it, and I couldn't really taste it. Still, the first sip evoked sweaters, random spring showers and cozy blankets.

Lauren appreciated the tea notes in this one, but also didn't like the creaminess of it.

Muddy Mountain, the flight's lone espresso representative, proved heady but not heavy. Here's the difference: it was a strong drink, especially in comparison to its non-coffee neighbors, with a strong flavor profile. But it wasn't rich or especially creamy like the others.

Lauren, with her preference for less sweet drinks, chose this one as her favorite.

Lush Garden tasted like a frothy, fruity drink. It was akin to the kind of spring day when everyone crawls out of their homes in light sweaters with pale winter skin (OK, maybe that's just me) to turn their faces up at the sun. The strawberry was not candylike at all, more like a gentle note in the cold foam.

The matcha, which Claire told us that Scarlow's is known for, was smooth and not earthy. Sometimes drinking matcha make me feel healthy in the sense that I might as well be eating grass. Not this. Claire told us that it was low-caffeine, too, not punchy like some matchas.

Claire chatted with us between sips, telling us more about Scarlow's business goals, her team of baristas and how she sources her coffee (the shop uses Illy Coffee and Rishi matcha).

"I want a place that's just good quality," she told us. The idea for Scarlow's grew out of what she felt like was a need for good espresso in Casper.

By the end of our time there, both Lauren and I agreed that a flight would be best shared with someone. Though we enjoyed trying all the drinks, the thought of attempting to finish them alone is a bit daunting. Especially for those with sensitive stomachs.

Case in point: At the table in front of us, two college-aged women sat with their laptops open, giggling and talking while they worked in the way that students do when they're trying to be productive together but neither wants to actually do homework. There was a half-finished coffee flight on their table, too.