Cold front will bring snow, icy temperatures to Wyoming

A cold front is forecast to move into Wyoming overnight Wednesday, bringing winter-like temperatures and snow to the northern parts of the state.

Blowing snow and gusty winds are possible on Thursday along interstates 25 and 90 in Johnson County, according to the National Weather Service.

Sheridan could get 2-3 inches of snow and Buffalo could see 1-2 inches. Less than an inch is expected to fall over Casper, according to weather service forecasts.

A winter weather advisories are in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through the same time Thursday for parts of northern Wyoming.

The front will bring with it much colder temperatures. Casper's high Thursday is forecast at 34 degrees.

Even colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. The National Weather Service is forecasting a low of 4 degrees on Saturday night in Casper, with highs Sunday topping out at only 14 degrees.

