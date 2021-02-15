Cold snap broke records in several Wyoming cities

The cold snap that enveloped Wyoming for much of last week broke several records, the National Weather Service reported.

On Friday, Casper's high was minus 5 degrees. That previous coldest high for Feb. 12 was 0 degrees, set in 1949, the weather service reported. On Saturday, the city broke a similar record for coldest high temperature with minus 4 degrees, breaking the mark of 11 degrees set in 1949.

Temperatures in Buffalo, meanwhile, were even colder. According to the National Weather Service, they bottomed out at minus 20 degrees on Saturday. That set the all-time low, breaking a mark of minus 1 degree set in 2007.

Other record lows recorded Saturday, according to the weather service, included:

negative 18 degrees in Greybull;

negative 15 degrees in Riverton; and

negative 13 degrees in Cody.

Typically, temperatures in central Wyoming top out in the mid 30s this time of year. Normal lows are in the teens.

More typical temperatures began to return to the area on Monday. Casper's high was forecast to climb to 25 degrees.

However, wind chill warnings were still in effect Monday morning on the state's eastern side.

