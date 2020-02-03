Collision on Wyoming 59 kills Casper man

A two-car crash Friday morning south of Wright killed a Casper man, officials said Monday.

Peter P. Godwin, 46, was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram south on Wyoming Highway 59 when he lost control on the ice, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. Godwin crossed into another lane and hit a 2018 Kenworth commercial truck going the opposite direction.

Godwin, who was wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash. Troopers were dispatched the crash near milepost 69 at around 8:52 a.m.

The driver of the commercial truck, 33-year-old Zach Manning of Gillette, was also wearing his seatbelt. He was taken to Campbell County Hospital for injuries.

Speed and equipment failure on Godwin's part are being investigated as possible factors.

Godwin is the fourth person to die on Wyoming's roadways in 2020, compared to 14 at this point in 2019 and six in both 2018 and 2017.

