Commission to consider mask requirement in Natrona County buildings

The Natrona County Commission is set to discuss Tuesday whether to require masks in certain county-owned buildings.

Under a proposed resolution, members of the public would be required to wear face coverings in the following public buildings:

the Natrona County Courthouse;

the Townsend Justice Center;

the Road and Bridge and the Parks departments;

the coroner's office; and

the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.

The resolution would no impact on mask-wearing beyond county buildings.

The proposal comes amid a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Natrona County and around Wyoming. It's motivated by a desire to protect county employees, said county commission Chairman Rob Hendry.

"There's an uptick in the COVID cases in Natrona county and people are dying," he said. "We don't know if this is a cure to wear a mask or not, but we need to get back to wearing masks and social distancing and washing our hands and whatever we were doing this spring because this is a serious deal."

The resolution would also require people to maintain at least 6 feet of separation in county buildings.