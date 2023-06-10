The weather on Saturday could be described as sort of warm, sort of cold, really cloudy and a bit drippy.

No matter, though. At David Street Station, there were enough colors for a thousand cloudy days as community members came together to celebrate Pride Fest.

The annual event marked its eighth year with vendors (including corporate giants such as Starbucks and Target), drag performers, food trucks and lots and lots of color.

As attendees hung out on the turf and gathered in groups to chat, often running up to each other for a hug, peppy pop music played from the band shell speakers. Morgan Crompton, who is from Wyoming, and Amy Macky, who is from Colorado, came to "celebrate," Crompton said. She sported vibrant hair strings tied on to her natural strands, and Macky wore glitter around her eyes.

"I think it's cool that Casper does this," Macky said, adding that since Wyoming tends to be more conservative, activities like these stand out in particular.

"I bought some stuff, talked to a lot of cool people," Crompton added.

Some people, like Tehn Forte, came to represent other communities from around the state. In Forte's case, it was Sheridan.

A transplant from Atlanta, Georgia, Forte, who is Black, said they miss where they're from -- Atlanta has a much larger "vibrant, queer, Black community" than Wyoming does -- but they've been working to increase visibility in Sheridan, which does have a pride (due to construction, it will be held in September this year, Forte said). They came to the state for their partner, but told the the Star-Tribune that they "really like it" and "have been able to find community here."

"We've come every year (to Casper Pride)," they said. This year, they and their partner were doing hair accessories for free and accepting donations for a nonprofit called Sheridan Supports LGBTQ+. They had hair chalk, embroidery string and flowers in numerous colors.

Not everything was free -- at Jaydine Krinchov's stand, they had books, pins and other memorabilia for sale. The books in question were his own: Krinchov, who is 20 years old, is an indie author who has written two books as part of his "Chronicles of Enigma" series. It was his first time at Casper Pride as a vendor.

Of course, it wouldn't be an event in Wyoming if someone didn't show up wearing cowboy boots, jeans and a cowboy hat, and there were a few of those at Pride as well. One attendee wore a t-shirt that said "Protect Trans Kids" as part of his outfit.

Mallory Pollock, executive director of Casper Pride, said they were warmed to see the community come together this year and in years past.

"Look how far we've come in eight years," they said. "We've done a really great job building relationships. We've found each other and great partnerships in the community."